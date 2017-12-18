Bridge dedicated in honor of Irvin

Photos submitted

A bridge dedication was held for PFC Theodore R. Irvin, a former resident of Cawood. Irvin was member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division. He was killed in action while fighting the enemy in Korea on March 27, 1953. Born Feb. 7, 1934. Irvin was awarded the Purple Heart, the Combat Action Ribbon, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean War Service Medal. The bridge is located on the new section of U.S. 421 in Cawood. Pictured from left, LTC John Luttrell (retired army) spoke, John Dodd and County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley.

The Harlan Honor Guard performed military service during the bridge dedication.

Jack Brewer, PFC Irvin’s nephew, was presented the flag after the military service.

Henrietta McMillan, 94, is the oldest of PFC Irvin’s family.