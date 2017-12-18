Local studio presents recitals, awards

Photos submitted

The Studio of Piano Fine Arts and Southern Lyric Works presented students in recital on Dec 9. In the afternoon recital, students featured were, from left, front row: Kenan Amro, piano; Julianna Damaa, piano; Oliver Wolfe, piano; Megan Lewis, piano; Clarissa Yost, piano; Enoch Jones, piano; Cooper Thomas, guitar; Landon Sizemore, piano; and Sayad Damaa, violin. Second row: Audrey Goss, piano; Layla Jones, piano; Preston Lewis, piano; Salena Amro, piano; Carley Thomas, piano; Kenton Hensley, piano; Kyleigh Marion, voice and piano; Kaelynn Marion, piano; Marissa Marlowe, piano; Clara Atkins-Pope, master instructor. Third row: Ryland Pope, Master Instructor; Kyle Allison, voice; McKenzie Crider, piano; Adeline Allison, piano & apprenticed instructor; Caleb Ashley, piano; and Edmund Dye, voice and piano. Not pictured, but prepared were Makenna Doss, piano; Maleah Doss, piano; and Ben Lewis, piano.

The Studio of Piano Fine Arts, along with Southern Lyric Works, presented students in recital on Dec. 9. In the evening recital, students featured in performance were, from left, front row: Cade Lindsey, piano; Michael Lindsey, piano; Aniston Burton, violin; Ella Cook, violin; Alyssa Sherman, violin; Ade Akisanya, violin; Sayad Damaa, violin; Julianna Damaa, piano; Tamanna Sajnani, violin; Makenna Jackson, violin; and Clara Atkins-Pope, master instructor. Second row: Ryland Pope, master instructor; Jeremiah Mills, violin; Emma Eversole, violin; Laura Smith, voice; Eliza Smith, voice and piano; Adeline Allison, piano; and Krisha Sajnani, piano. Not pictured, but prepared, were Edie Wakin, violin; and Laura Ringstaff, violin. In its 38th year of recitals, the Studio of Piano Fine Arts continues to offer music lessons to students from Harlan and surrounding counties. Instruction in piano, violin, voice and guitar is available. For more information about the Studio of Piano Fine Arts or Southern Lyric Works, call 573-4994, or visit the Facebook pages and websites: www.pianofinearts.com and www.pmpublishing.net.

Julianna Damaa, daughter of Georges and Jamiel Damaa, of Harlan, recently completed a Music Memorization Program, through which she earned a Bronze Medal. By memorizing 500 or more measures of music within a one year period, Julianna qualified for this award. Julianna studies piano with Master Instructor Ryland Pope at the Studio of Piano Fine Arts in Harlan.

Ade Akisanya and Master Instructor Ryland Pope prepared for the Studio of Piano Fine Arts recitals which were held on Dec. 9 at the SKCTC Harlan campus auditorium. Students in kindergarten through high school performed selections on voice, piano, violin and guitar. The afternoon recital was dedicated to piano and voice students, and the evening recital featured violin students as well as some piano and voice.

Kenan Amro, son of Stephen and Mai Amro, of Harlan, recently completed a Music Memorization Program, through which he earned a Statue of J.S. Bach. By memorizing 250 or more measures of music within a one year period, Kenan qualified for this award. Kenan studies piano with Master Instructor Ryland Pope at the Studio of Piano Fine Arts in Harlan.

Cade Lindsey, son of Michael and Anne Lindsey, of Harlan, recently completed a Music Memorization Program, through which he earned a Statue of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. By memorizing 250 or more measures of music within a one year period, Cade qualified for this award. Cade studies piano with apprenticed teacher Adeline Allison, at the Studio of Piano Fine Arts in Harlan.