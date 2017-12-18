Pair face burglary charges

A man and woman are facing charges including burglary after allegedly being caught on camera breaking into a residence and taking several items.

Charles Gibbons, 67, and Barbara Lynn Skidmore, 29, both of Baxter, were arrested on Friday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Drew Wilson.

According to the citations, Wilson responded to a burglary call on Dec. 9. When he arrived and made contact with the victim, it was determined the incident was recorded on home security cameras. The video showed a male and female forcing entry into the residence. After several minutes, the video showed the man and woman exiting through the back door with several items. On Friday, Wilson responded to a disturbance in Baxter where he made contact with Gibbons and Skidmore. While investigating the disturbance, Wilson observed several items which had been listed as stolen from the Dec. 9 burglary. Wilson made contact with the burglary victim, who described several of the items and positively identified them over the phone.

Gibbons was charged with first-degree burglary and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.

Skidmore was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity, Gary Planck, 41, of Evarts, was arrested on Saturday by Evarts City Police Officer Joseph Jones. Planck was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in legend drugs and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.