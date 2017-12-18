Woman arrested for burglary

A Wallins woman is facing a burglary charge after allegedly being found asleep on a couch belonging to people who did not know her.

Tiffany Rose Kincaid, 31, was arrested on Sunday by Harlan City Police Officer William Clogston.

According to the citation, Clogston responded to a call stating there was an unknown woman asleep on a couch at a Main Street residence. Kincaid was inside the residence when police arrived. The homeowner advised police they did not know Kincaid and had never seen her before. Kincaid told police she went in an unlocked back door and proceeded to lie down on the couch. Kincaid also woke up the homeowner and asked for a blanket. Kincaid was unsteady on her feet and exhibited slurred speech.

Kincaid was charged with third-degree burglary and public intoxication by a controlled substance (excludes alcohol). She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Justin W. Harris, 32, of Wallins, was arrested on Sunday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Saylor. Harris was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Derrick Cottrell, 34, of Evarts, was arrested on Sunday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Torstick. Cottrell was charged with fourth-degree controlled substance endangerment to a child, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Brook Poteet, 25, of Harlan, was arrested by Torstrick on Sunday. Poteet was charged with fourth-degree controlled substance endangerment to a child, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Steven Mullins, 27, of Dayhoit, was arrested on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Marcum. Mullins was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication by a controlled substance (excludes alcohol). He was additionally served with three outstanding warrants. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $6,500.