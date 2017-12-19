HISD promotes cancer and drug awareness

Courtesy of Harlan Independent Schools

Harlan Independent School District participated in a walk to promote cancer awareness earlier this fall.

Harlan Elementary School celebrated “Red Ribbon Week” with a week-long celebration on why you shouldn’t do drugs. Along with classroom drug preventative lessons, students dressed up to the theme “Super Hero’s Don’t Do Drugs” everyday that week. The school invited local superhero’s (Kentucky State Police) to present a drug awareness program.