Dragons capture middle school title

Harlan defeated three opponents to win the 13th Region All “A” Classic recently, the third title for the Dragons in the seven-year history of the tournament.

Jackson Huff led the seventh- and eighth-grade Dragons with 59 points, 46 rebounds and 11 blocked shots during the tournament.

“Everyone played well in the tournament,” said Harlan coach Lonnie Huff. “Trent Noah (sixth grade) and Maddox Huff (fifth grade) played up and were key players in the wins in the tournament with their ball handling and outside shooting. Other key players were Kaleb McLendon, Tristan West, Cade Middleton, Noah Lewis and Evan Browning. They know their roles and played them well. They all played good defense and hit timely shots when needed.”

The Green Dragons downed Barbourville 39-21 in the finals as Huff scored 12 points to lead Harlan.

Harlan knocked off tournament favorite Pineville 32-28 in the semifinals as Huff had 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Dragons avenged an eight-point loss earlier in the season.

Clark led Pineville with 12 points.

Harlan (6-6) defeated Lynn Camp 55-33 in the quarterfinals. Huff had 33 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Green Dragons.

Joey Kerby and Jace Boggs led Lynn Camp 12 and 10 points, respectively.

———

Harlan (39) — Jackson Huff 12; Kaleb McLendon 8; Cade Middleton 7; Maddox Huff 8; Trent Noah 4.

Barbourville (21) — T. Scott 9; I. Middleton 2; M. Warren 4; R. Napier 4; J. Osborne 2.

———

Harlan (32) — Jackson Huff 14; Cade Middleton 2; Noah Lewis 3; Tristan West 2; Trent Noah 8; Maddox Huff 3.

Pineville (28) — T. Clark 12; D. Morris 7; H. Calebs 2; C. Baker 4; L. King 3.

———

Harlan (55) — Jackson Huff 13-17 2-2 33; Cade Middleton 0-4 0-0 0; Kaleb McLendon 0-5 2-2 2; Evan Browning 1-5 1-1 3; Noah Lewis 1-3 0-0 2; Tristan West 1-2 0-0 2; Trent Noah 3-5 2-2 10; Maddox Huff 1-1 0-0 3; John Mark Bryson 0-1 0-0 0; Caleb Engle 0-0 0-0 0; Dawson Estep 0-0 0-0 0.

Lynn Camp (33) — Brent Kerby 2; Jace Boggs; 10; Connor McGeroge 7; Joey Kerby 12; Jayden Tarter 2.

Harlan — 14 7 20 14 — 55

Lynn Camp — 17 2 6 8 — 33