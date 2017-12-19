Fast start propels Pikeville over HHS

Harlan coach Derrick Akal believes in the merits of playing a tough schedule. That theory is being put to the test this week.

On Friday, they traveled across town to face the defending 13th Region champions and fell by 24 at Harlan County.

For Monday, they were at home against the defending 15th Region champions and suffered a 70-53 loss to Pikeville in the Doc Gray Classic.

On Thursday, the Dragons will be back on the road to face Knox Central, the No. 1 team in the mountains, according to WYMT.

“You can blame the coach,” said Akal. “This group of guys needs that kind of schedule. They have to get used to seeing those jerseys and playing at that pace. I can’t simulate that in practice. They have to see it night in and night out to get used to it.”

Pikeville (3-1) provided a good lesson in fast-break basketball Monday, hurting the Dragons in transition in racing to a 9-0 lead that was extended to 20-3 just six minutes into the game.

“They are athletic and strong and get out and run the lanes hard,” Akal said. “You get down against a team like that, you have to fight so hard to get back in the game. Then they get a couple of easy buckets. They transitioned from defense to offense very fast. If you don’t back on defense, they get layups.”

Harlan (0-6) made several comebacks, including scoring 13 straight to pull within four early in the second quarter, but the Panthers answered each time. Harlan got as close as 10 early in the fourth quarter before Pikeville answered with six straight points.

Junior guard Connor Roberts scored 29 points to lead the 3-1 Panthers. Evan Rhodes and Kyle Watkins added 14 and 10 points, respectively. Pikeville played without senior guard Wyatt Battaile, the 15th Region’s No. 1 player, due to an ankle in injury suffered Saturday against Ballard.

The Green Dragons were led by junior guard Kilian Ledford with 14 points and sophomore guard Jacob Wilson with 13 points.

Harlan will play at Knox Central on Thursday.

———

Pikeville 70, Harlan 53

PIKEVILLE (3-1)

Kyle Watkins 4-10 1-1 10, Evan Rhodes 5-11 1-5 14, Connor Roberts 12-18 3-5 29, Cade Byers 0-3 1-2 1, Christian Biliter 0-3 0-0 0, Grayson Harris 4-6 0-1 9, Seth Pugh 0-3 0-0 0, Zach Hamilton 1-1 1-1 3, Bradyn Hunter 0-1 2-4 2, Peyton Blair 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Byers 0-0 0-0 0, Laithan Hall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 27-61 9-18 70.

HARLAN (0-6)

Jordan Akal 1-9 0-0 3, Cade Barnes 4-5 1-2 9, Jacob Wilson 3-11 4-4 10, Kilian Ledford 5-13 2-2 14, Jon Eldridge 4-6 1-3 9, Austin Adams 2-8 0-0 4, Carter Barnes 2-2 0-4 4, Jared Hawkins 0-3 0-0 0, Tyler Carmical 0-1 0-0 0, Tate Bryson 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Adkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-59 8-15 53.

Pikeville 20 18 10 22 — 70

Harlan 9 17 12 15 — 53

3-point goals: Pikeville 7-21 (Rhodes 3-6, Roberts 2-3, Harris 1-2, Watkins 1-7, Biliter 0-1, Pugh 0-1, Hall 0-1), Harlan 3-27 (Ledford 2-9, Akal 1-6, Carmical 0-1, Bryson 0-1, Hawkins 0-2, Adams 0-3, Wilson 0-5). Rebounds: Pikeville 38 (Byers 9, Biliter 7, Pugh 7, Rhodes 5, Harris 3, Hall 2, Watkins 1, Roberts 1, Byers 1, Hamilton 1, Hunter 1), Harlan 30 (Eldridge 8, Adams 5, Wilson 4, Carter Barnes 4, Carter Barnes 3, Ledford 3, Hawkins 2, Akal 1). Turnovers: Pikeville 12, Harlan 10. Fouled out: None.