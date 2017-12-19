News in Brief

Deputies: Man fatally shot during ‘scuffle’ with grandfather

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man had suffered a deadly gunshot wound during an argument with his grandfather.

The Lexington Herald-Leader quotes a Laurel County’s Sheriff’s Office statement as saying the disagreement happened Sunday morning between 26-year-old Anthony Ryan Thompson and his grandfather.

The sheriff’s office says at some point during the “scuffle” a pistol fired, and the shot stuck Thompson in his chest. Thompson died at the scene.

Authorities will present the case to a grand jury for possible charges after an investigation.

Further details have not been released.

Study: Second bridge needed to ease traffic congestion

FRANKFORT (AP) — A new study says a second bridge is needed to help ease traffic congestion over the Ohio River between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.

The Kentucky Transportation Department released results of the yearlong study on Tuesday, saying a second bridge, in addition to the Brent Spence Bridge, would improve safety and travel in the region.

The Brent Spence was made to handle 80,000 vehicles in 1963, and the addition of a fourth lane in 1985 brought that capacity to 120,000. But data indicates the span had daily traffic of over 185,000 vehicles in 2015.

The proposal from the Brent Spence Strategic Corridor Study recommends using the Brent Spence Bridge to carry northbound Interstate 71 traffic and northbound local traffic and using a new double-deck six-lane bridge to carry northbound I-75 traffic as well as southbound I-71, I-75 and local traffic.

“This study confirms what many already suspected — a new bridge is needed, as well as improvements to I-71/75 to address the explosive economic growth along this important transportation corridor,” said Governor Matt Bevin.

Along with a new bridge, the study recommended Kentucky transportation officials make improvements to the I-275 corridor and study the possibility of building an eastern bypass.

The study estimated that a new bridge opening in 2024 would cost $2.6 billion, but it did not go into detail about how to pay for the project.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that a group of business and civic leaders in the region recently came to the same conclusion as the study.

“For well over 15 years, the NKY Chamber has advocated for the need for this regionally significant economic development project in order for our economy to prosper,” the statement said. “We look forward to working with our federal and state leaders to find viable funding to bring these projects to reality.”

Panel takes early step in efforts to improve adoption system

FRANKFORT (AP) — A panel of state representatives has taken an early step forward in efforts to improve Kentucky’s struggling adoption and foster care system.

The bipartisan panel adopted a series of recommendations Tuesday as lawmakers look to offer a bill to make changes to the system. The 2018 legislative session starts in January.

House Republican caucus chairman David Meade, who helped lead the panel, says fixing the adoption and foster care system can’t be done in one bill or one legislative session.

He says some of the recommendations probably won’t be incorporated into the legislation.

The recommendations include creating a standardized process to ensure an efficient placement system. Another proposal deals with timelines for cases of terminating parental rights.

Another recommendation calls for more effective efforts to recruit and retain social workers.

Kentucky parks offer events to bring in new year

FRANKFORT (AP) — Officials say state resort parks across Kentucky will offer New Year’s Eve parties and other events to celebrate 2018.

A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says some park options to celebrate the new year will include dinner buffets, dancing and theater. Many are offering packages that include entertainment options and lodging. Five parks are offering guided hikes on New Year’s Day.

Details on what’s being offered where are available online at www.parks.ky.gov .

Commission announces 3 nominees for Court of Appeals post

FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky’s Judicial Nominating Commission has announced the names of three nominees for an upcoming vacancy on the state’s Court of Appeals.

The commission says the judicial seat for a district covering 22 eastern Kentucky counties will become vacant when Judge Janet L. Stumbo retires Dec. 31.

The names of the commission’s three nominees will be submitted to Gov. Matt Bevin. The governor has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

The commission says the nominees for the Court of Appeals judgeship are attorneys Gene Smallwood Jr. of Whitesburg, Jimmie Garner Vanover of Prestonsburg and Marcia Lynn Wireman of Jackson. All three are graduates of the University of Kentucky College of Law.