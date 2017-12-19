SKCTC offers weekend degree option

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) is now offering the perfect opportunity for those who wish to work full time and simultaneously earn a business degree and certificates: Weekend college.

According to Kevin Lambert, associate dean of academic affairs, “We’ve received a lot of feedback from our students and the community, and we’ve listened.”

In a little over one year, students may complete one of two associate degrees, Associate of Applied Science: Business Administration Systems; or Associate of Applied Science: Computer and Information Technologies – Business Software Track – Business Software Specialist. With both degree tracks, students will earn several certificates along the way.

Says Lambert, “Students may now enroll exclusively in online and Saturday classes, the perfect schedule for students with jobs. Using our new Skype TVs, students will be able to attend on any of our campuses or even from home.”

Those interested in enrolling should contact Kevin Lambert at 606-589-3305 or kevin.lambert@kctcs.edu.