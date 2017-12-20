FRYSC sponsors programs at Cumberland elementary

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

First- and third-grade students at Cumberland Elementary School participated in a “hands on” dental educational program. Students learned about how nutrition and good dental hygiene are important to having healthy teeth and bodies. This program was sponsored by the CES FRYSC.

Students at Cumberland Elementary School attended the “Remix” program, which was part of Red Ribbon Week activities. Sponsored by the CES FRYSC and UNITE, the program educated students and made them aware of the dangers of drug use.