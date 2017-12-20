Harlan native co-publishes research in North American Journal of Psychology

Junior Mya Bowen, a Transylvania University psychology major from Harlan, along with Transylvania psychology and neuroscience professor Bethany Jurs and Missouri State University professor Timothy Daugherty, have a research paper titled “Minor Questions about Research Methods” published in the North American Journal of Psychology.

