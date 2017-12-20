Local Sports

Ward leads Wildcats to victory over Green Hills

Led by Jayden Ward with 12 points and Austin Tindell with eight, Evarts defeated Green Hills 36-26 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action on Tuesday at Green Hills.

Hunter Crain led Green Hills with 10 points.

Dion Brown poured in 23 points as Evarts won 48-18 in fifth- and sixth-grade action. Ashton Sizemore added 10 for the Wildcats.

Keithan Shepherd paced Green Hills with 14 points.

Evarts won 8-0 in a fourth-grade game as Brady Freeman scored six points and Trenton Smith added two.

Green Hills will play host to Wallins on Jan. 4. Evarts will play at Cumberland on Jan. 4.

———

Evarts (36) — Jayden Ward 12, Austin Tindell 8, Triston Cochran 4, Matt Lewis 4, Conner Ward 3, John Long 2, Chase Sizemore 2, Zach Potter 1.

Green Hills (26) — Hunter Crain 10, Andrew 8, Dylan Simpson 4, Garrison Huff 3, Shane Merrill 1.

———

Evarts (48) — Dion Brown 23, Ashton Sizemore 10, Matt Long 6, Terrin Bennett 4, Grayson Grills 3, Trenton Smith 2.

Green Hills (18) — Kethan Shepherd 14, Logan Whitehead 2, Andrew Merrill 2.

^^^

Carmical leads Purple Devils to win over Black Mountain

Wallins rolled to a 52-31 win Tuesday over visiting Black Mountain in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball ation.

Daniel Carmical scored 14 points and Cadyn Brock added 11 for the Purple Devils.

Bruce Burgan paced Black Mountain with 10 points.

No information was submitted on the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

———

Wallins (52) — Daniel Carmical 14, Cadyn Brock 11, Tanner Griffin 6, Josh Sergent 5, Teddy Saylor 4, Luke Cottrell 3, Hunter Collett 3, Ethan Kinder 2, Caleb Brewer 2, Jesse Cottrell 1, Kaden Saylor 1

Black Mountain (31) — Bruce Burgan 10, Zach Burgan 6, Dylan Middleton 4, Jeffery Stewart 4, Gabe O’Rourke 3, Brayden Hayes 2, Hayden Jones 2.

^^^

McMillian, Brock power Trojans past Green Hills

James McMillian scored 23 points and Landon Brock added 20 as James A. Cawood won 43-25 at Green Hills in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action.

Keithan Shepherd led the Falcons with 15 points.

———

James A. Cawood (43) — James McMillian 23, Landon Brock 20.

Green Hills (25) — Keithan Shepherd 15, Logan Whitehead 2, Scott Merrill 4, Andrew Tolliver 4.