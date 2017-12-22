Lester leads Trojans in a victory over Cawood

Cameron Lester poured in 25 points as James A. Cawood traveled to Cawood on Tuesday and left with a 50-40 win in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action. Tristan Cooper added 11 points for the 5-2 Trojans.

Jeremiah Clem led Cawood with a 20-point performance.

Lester scored 14 points as the Trojans won 44-17 at Green Hills in previously unreported action.

Hunter Crain led Green Hills with nine points.

———

James A. Cawood (50) — Cameron Lester 25, Tristan Cooper 11, Nathan Daniels 11, Wesley Jennings 1, Gavin Spurlock 2.

Cawood (40) — Adam Boggs 5, Braden Cox 6, Michael Long 5, Dylan Hicks 4, Jeremiah Clem 20.

———

James A. Cawood (44) — Cameron Lester 14, Tristan Cooper 7, Nathan Daniels 5, Wesley Jennings 2, Andrew Johnson 2, Gavin Spurlock 7, Landon Phillips 3, Josh Collett 4.

Green Hills (17) — Andrew Hensley 2, Hunter Crain 9, Shane Merrill 3, Ethan Caldwell 3.