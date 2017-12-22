Local teams to play in holiday tournaments

All four county high school basketball teams will be in action next week at various holiday tournaments. The schedules include:

Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge

at South Laurel

Boys

Dec. 27

6:30 – South Laurel vs Franklin County, Ga.

4:45 – Harlan County vs Desales

3:00 – Whitley County vs Simon Kenton

8:15 – North Laurel vs Seneca, S.C.

Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic

Boys

Dec. 27

Top bracket

6:00 – Somerset vs Harlan (at Somerset)

7:45 – East Jessamine vs Manual (at Somerset)

4:30 – Wayne County vs Cordia (at Pulaski County)

8:15 – Louisville Christian Academy vs Roger Bacon, Ohio (at Southwestern)

Bottom bracket

6:15 – Pulaski County vs Iroquois (at Pulaski County)

8:00 – John Hardin vs Paducah Tilghman (at Pulaski County)

6:30 – Southwestern vs Morristown East (at Southwestern)

8:00 – Casey County vs Clay County (at Southwestern)

Citizens National Bank Tournament

at West Jessamine

Girls

Dec. 27

Noon – Anderson County vs John Hardin

2 p.m. – Casey County vs Harlan County

4 p.m. – Bryan Station vs Walton Verona

6 p.m. – Louisville Moore vs West Jessamine

Clell Miller Memorial Holiday Classic

at Hazard

Girls

Dec. 28

2:30 – Harlan vs Hazard

4:15 – Breathitt County vs Ridgeview, Va.

6:00 – Pikeville vs Eastern

7:45 – Knott Central vs Skyline, Ala.

Dec. 29

2:30 – Losers of Game 1 vs Game 2

4:15 – Losers of Game 3 vs Game 4

6:00 – Winner of Game 1 vs Game 2

7:45 – Loser of Game 1 vs Game 2

Dec. 30

2:30 – Seventh-place game

4:15 – Fifth-place game

6:00 – Third-place game

7:45 – Championship game