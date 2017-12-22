Local teams to play in holiday tournaments
All four county high school basketball teams will be in action next week at various holiday tournaments. The schedules include:
Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge
at South Laurel
Boys
Dec. 27
6:30 – South Laurel vs Franklin County, Ga.
4:45 – Harlan County vs Desales
3:00 – Whitley County vs Simon Kenton
8:15 – North Laurel vs Seneca, S.C.
Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic
Boys
Dec. 27
Top bracket
6:00 – Somerset vs Harlan (at Somerset)
7:45 – East Jessamine vs Manual (at Somerset)
4:30 – Wayne County vs Cordia (at Pulaski County)
8:15 – Louisville Christian Academy vs Roger Bacon, Ohio (at Southwestern)
Bottom bracket
6:15 – Pulaski County vs Iroquois (at Pulaski County)
8:00 – John Hardin vs Paducah Tilghman (at Pulaski County)
6:30 – Southwestern vs Morristown East (at Southwestern)
8:00 – Casey County vs Clay County (at Southwestern)
Citizens National Bank Tournament
at West Jessamine
Girls
Dec. 27
Noon – Anderson County vs John Hardin
2 p.m. – Casey County vs Harlan County
4 p.m. – Bryan Station vs Walton Verona
6 p.m. – Louisville Moore vs West Jessamine
Clell Miller Memorial Holiday Classic
at Hazard
Girls
Dec. 28
2:30 – Harlan vs Hazard
4:15 – Breathitt County vs Ridgeview, Va.
6:00 – Pikeville vs Eastern
7:45 – Knott Central vs Skyline, Ala.
Dec. 29
2:30 – Losers of Game 1 vs Game 2
4:15 – Losers of Game 3 vs Game 4
6:00 – Winner of Game 1 vs Game 2
7:45 – Loser of Game 1 vs Game 2
Dec. 30
2:30 – Seventh-place game
4:15 – Fifth-place game
6:00 – Third-place game
7:45 – Championship game