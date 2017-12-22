To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1512 Hwy. 421 South. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

Harlan County Christian School will present their annual CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY, Harlan County Celebrates Christmas, at the Shriners Fairgrounds in Putney for the 2017 Christmas season. The display will be open to the public from 6-10 p.m. and can be viewed every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The display will also be open Dec. 18 and 23 (Monday through Saturday). Sip on hot chocolate and munch on a candy cane while driving around the light display as many times as you like. Christmas music may be streamed on through an FM channel on your car radio. The display is free to the public; however, donations to the Harlan County Christian School are greatly appreciated. To sponsor a light display, contact the school at 606-574-1900. The Shriner train will run on Nov. 25, and Dec. 22 and 23.

DEC. 24

Evarts Congregational United Methodist Church will host a Christmas CANDLELIGHT SERVICE at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. Everyone is welcome.

Christ Episcopal Church in Harlan will host two SERVICES on Christmas Eve. A Service of Lessons and Carols will be presented with prelude beginning at 8:30 p.m., and service at 9 p.m. Members of the Harlan Musettes are returning to present their musical offerings and lead in congregational singing. The Service of Holy Communion will begin with the prelude at 10:30 p.m., and the service following at 11 p.m. As in past years, the Harlan Boys Choir will offer Christmas selections and join the congregational singing of traditional Christmas hymns. Offerings from both services will be designated for Christs’ Hands. All are invited to join. For more information, check out the Facebook page: Christ Church Harlan.

TODAY-DEC. 31

If you want to be a part of the permanent remembrance of the 100 Year Celebration of Lynch, Kentucky, the 100 CLUB is seeking members. Through Dec. 31, you can join the club by donating $100 per person for yourself or in memory of someone. At the end of the year, a project to benefit the city of Lynch will be selected by the committee and your donation will make that project possible.

DEC. 31

REVIVAL at Kentenia Full Gospel Church in Wallins will begin at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, and continuing Jan. 1 beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pine Mountain State Resort Park will host a New Year’s Eve MOUNTAIN BASH on Dec. 31. Music by the park’s DJ begins at 9 p.m. There will be party favors, snacks and balloon drop included (must be 21 or older, no outside alcohol allowed. The Mountain View Restaurant will be open for dinner from 5-9 p.m. For more information, call 606-337-3066 or email Keith.Bowling@ky.gov.

JAN. 4

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum will present Of the People, By the People, and For the People, a free program and discussion on modern citizenship explored through the words of Abraham Lincoln, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. The fourth conversation, “Citizenship at the State Level” will allow the audience to read primary source documents related to Abraham Lincoln’s conception of the idea of government when he was a representative for Illinois in the United States Senate. The audience will be provided background on Lincoln’s journey to and experience in state government. All attendees to the free event will receive a free guidebook. Individuals and groups are welcome to attend. Registration is not required, but is suggested. To learn more, contact Museum Program Coordinator Natalie Sweet at 423-869-6607 or natalie.sweet@lmunet.edu.

JAN. 9

Tad’s Tots, a monthly program for children ages 0-5 and their caretakers, will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 9 at LMU. Each program involves a special storytime, brief museum tour, and a craft. Why do we call Abraham Lincoln “Honest Abe?” Kids can find out in this month’s session, which features a special story and craft to make and take home. Kids will also learn the importance of telling the truth, even when telling the truth is sometimes hard. If you are unable to attend after making your reservation, contact the museum at 423-869-6833.

JAN. 11

On Jan. 11, from 3-4 p.m., LMU will present a Community Digital History Workshop series, a monthly program that teaches participants how to make use of history databases that are available to access from both the home computer and the university. These workshops are particularly useful to those who are interested in either/or genealogy and historical research. In the January session, users will learn how to navigate the Volunteer Voices collection from the Tennessee State Library and Archives. Teachers who attend can also receive a one-hour Certificate of Completion. This opportunity is not for credit hours and does not award a CEU. For more information, call 423-869-6607 or email natalie.sweet@lmunet.edu

Narconon wants to education families on the new escalated risk Fentanyl has added to opiate abuse. Fentanyl has been found to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and has a greatly increased change of overdose. You can learn more about the new dangers of opiate addition and the details of Fentanyl by visiting http://bit.ly/2oCmgAB Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addition in your family. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings and referrals

Monthly INCOME LIMITS RAISED for Shepherd’s Pantry: One person, $1,276; two, $1,726; three, $2,177. The pantry, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all household income, all members Social Security cards, your utility bill with 911 address on it — no exceptions. Plenty of food is available.

ANN’S PANTRY, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

