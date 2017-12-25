HISD students participate in honor choirs

The 2017 SKMA Junior High All-Festival was held in London at the First Baptist Church. Jonathan Wyatt, from Bell County High School, was the conductor for the Children’s Chorus, and the accompanist was Jeanne Ann Lee, choir director at Harlan County High School.

The following students participated in the Children’s Chorus: Meg Brock, Allyssa Burkhart, Ethan Farley, Kayla Fluker, Shayla Fluker, Aiden Johnson, Kevin Thomas Lee, Morgan Pyles, Brody Owens and Peyton Wilson.

Shawn Sizemore, choir director at South Laurel Middle School, conducted the Junior High Chorus, which consisted of students in seventh- through ninth-grades. Mark Smallwood, choir director at Red Bird High School, was the accompanist.

The following students participated in the Junior High SAB Chorus: Emma Eversole, Lacie Garland, Jeremiah Mills, Campbell Nunez, David VanWinkle, Tiffanie Vessell and Hunter Wilson.

The final song, “Awake the Music” by Greg Gilpin, was performed by the combined choirs and all of the choir directors. Jon Oliver, choir director at Hunter Hills Elementary School, was the guest conductor of the combined choirs.

Choral directors at Harlan Independent School are Marybeth Christman and Marilyn Schraeder.