Hobo’s New Year’s resolution

Can you believe 2017 is coming to an end? I am not sure whether it is a sign of my age or the times we live in, but the end of another year has passed in record time. Hobo the Wonder Dog keeps a watchful eye as I write the final article of 2017 on his New Year’s resolution. I suppose Hobo’s lack of enthusiasm as I write could be interpreted as his idea of a 2018 New Year’s resolution would be one of more sleep and lazy days on the farm. I must admit he might be onto something.

A quick search on Bing.com of the Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for 2018 were:

1. Lose weight/healthier eating

2. Life/self-improvements/volunteer

3. Better financial decisions

4. Quit smoking

5. Do more exciting things

6. Spend more time with family close friends

7. Work out more

8. Learn something new

9. Sleep more

10. Meet someone special

As I read the list, Hobo the Wonder Dog gave a big sigh and closed his eyes. I then realized Hobo and his friends could be the ticket to most resolutions listed above. The Journal of Physical Activity and Health found that dog owners are more likely to reach their fitness goals than those without a canine companion. Harvard Health suggests people with dogs have a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease, lower blood pressures, and lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. I like this line of thinking, obviously exercising with your dog covers: Losing weight, self-improvements, quit smoking and working out more.

Hobo the Wonder Dog can also help with the other six New Year’s resolutions. Our line of thinking: Better financial decisions, well owning a pet is a responsibility and causes one to budget better and examine one’s finances. Do more exciting things — Hobo has definitely brought excitement to our world — like hiking and finding our next adventure. Spending more time with family/close friends? Hobo has you covered. Your dog will become part of your family and all the walks, hikes, and exercise will bring you closer to your family and friends. Now what about sleeping more? Hobo certainly has you covered on sleeping! Going to bed early or sleeping in late — Hobo never turns down sleep. Volunteering: at a local shelter, this is a great deed that will leave you wondering who benefited more — you or the animals.

Maybe adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue is an option for you. Hobo the Wonder Dog and I agree adopting a pet in 2018 just might be the best New Year’s resolution ever. Adopting a dog covers all the top ten resolutions on the list. Trust me, a pet will bring you love and acceptance, without all the drama or judgment. Only a mother’s love is stronger than a dog’s love for you. Who knows, Fido may lead you to someone special in 2018, but no matter what your life will be filled with love! Happy New Year!

New Years are better with a dog — woolf!

