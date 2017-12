Photo submitted

Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Ball, of Harlan, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Madison Ball, to Joshua Haywood, son of Allen and Peggy Haywood, of Baxter. The bride-elect is currently finishing a degree in education. The prospective groom is senior pastor at Harlan Baptist Church. The wedding will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Harlan Baptist Church. No local invitations will be sent.