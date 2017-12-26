Outstanding Student Citizens of the Month

Photos submitted

Lydia Cassim, a senior at Harlan High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for October. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Cassim. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. Cassim is the daughter of Brian and Belinda Cassim. She is a member of the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, 4-H State Teen Council, Musettes and an editor for the yearbook. She has served as historian/librarian and pictorial manager for the Musettes. She is undecided on her college choice, but plans to pursue a prelaw curriculum and then attend law school. She has taken various advanced placement classes and dual credit English.

Morgan Napier, a senior at Harlan County High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for October. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Napier. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. Napier is the daughter of Kathy Minor and the late Scottie Napier. A 2015 participant in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership summit, Napier, is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Link Crew and basketball team. She as maintained a 4.0 grade point average. She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University or the University of Kentucky and pursue a degree in pharmacy or science.