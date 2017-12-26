Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A man and woman are facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Eric K. Evans, 41, and Flossie Cleaver, 34, of Cawood were arrested on Saturday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Saylor.

According to the citations, Saylor received complaints of drug activity in Loyall. He witnessed a truck with one headlight leaving Cedar Street and initiated a traffic stop. Evans did not stop the vehicle and was moving around inside the vehicle. The passenger, Cleaver, could also be seen moving around the vehicle before the vehicle stopped. When the vehicle stopped, the driver was identified as Evans and the passenger as Cleaver. Cleaver was arrested on active warrants. Evans did not possess a driver’s license or proof of insurance. A search of the vehicle located 17 bags containing a crystal substance, two needles and digital scales.

A citation states while being transported to the Harlan County Detention Center by Deputy Dakota Torstrick, Evans was observed making several movements in the back seat of Torstrick’s cruiser. Torstrick asked Evans if there was anything illegal on his person, and Evans said there was not. Once at the detention center, Torstrick located a white crystal substance in the seat. Torstrick observed Evans drop several baggies containing a white crystal substance as they entered the detention center.

Evans was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, obstruction/interference with an officer, failure to produce insurance card, no registration plates, no operator’s/moped license, one headlight, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Evans was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

Cleaver was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.