Local birth announcements listed

The following birth announcements have been submitted by Harlan ARH Hospital:

BRODEY LONG

Resea Gilley and Devin Long, of Evarts, are the parents of a 8-pound, 7-ounce son born Aug. 7, 2017.

He has been named Brodey Lee Norman.

His grandparents are Loretta and James Gilley, of Evarts, Jerry Long and Zola Farley, of Evarts.

MICAH BALL

Jamie Ball and Maranda Miniard, of Rosspoint, are the parents of a 6-pound, 3-ounce son born Aug. 14, 2017.

He has been named Micah James Christopher.

His grandparents are Chris and Angela Miniard, of Harlan, Catherine Ball, of Rosspoint, and Dewayne and Angelia Huskey, of Loyall.

His great-grandparents are Cathy Drew, of Putney, Wanda Harris, of Loyall, and Doris and Chad Blanton, of Pathfork

ZOEY HOLBROOK

Jimmy Holbrook and Kristin Holbrook, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 2-ounce daughter born Aug. 15., 2017.

She has been named Zoey Michelle Leigh June.

Her grandparents are Chris Caldwell and Thelma Caldwell, of Cawood, and Jimmy Holbrook and Michelle Naiper, of Baxter.

His great-grandparents are Jasson Naiper, Darlane Holbrook, Reba Brock, John Brock and Marvin Cupp.

GREGORY KANE

Greg and Keilah Kane, of Loyall, are the parents of an 8-pound, 6-ounce son born Aug. 15, 2017.

He has been named Gregory Courageous.

His grandparents are Kenny and Julie Ramey, of Luray, Virginia, Victoria Kane, of Dover, Delaware, and Greg Kane, of Newark, Delaware.

CLARA HELTON

Lindsey Helton and Caleb Helton, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 6-ounce daughter born Aug. 19, 2017.

She has been named Clara Lydia Jane.

Her grandparents are James and Amanda Bennett, of Harlan, and Sherry Helton, of Harlan.

SAMUEL MAGGARD.

Jason and Carrie Maggard, of Baxter, are the parents of an 8-pound, 3-ounce son born Aug. 26, 2017.

He has been named Samuel Elijah.

His grandparents are Tommy and Violet Watkins, of Baxter, Oscar and Brenda Maggard, of Harlan, and Arthur and Jewell Stewart, of Baxter.

JAXON MINIARD

Dustin and Kimberly Miniard, of Rosspoint, are the parents of an 8-pound, 6-ounce son born Aug. 31, 2017.

He has been named Jaxon Reid.

His grandparents are Pat and Kinderly Grubbs, of Smith, Jack and Medeana Miniard, of Rosspoint, and Traci Miniard, of Elcomb.

His great-grandparents are Nora Stewart, of Dayhoit, Gloria Tiller, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Harold Moses, of Elcomb.

ISAAC LONGWORTH

Ashleigh and Justin Longworth, of Baxter, are the parents of a 7-pound, 3-ounce son born Sept. 12, 2017.

He has been named Isaac James Luther.

His grandparents are James Gailey, of Baxter, and Mandy and Clarence Longworth, of Loyall.

KADIE LAWSON

Michael and Christen Lawson, of Putney, are the parents of a 2-pound, 9-ounce daughter born Sept. 19, 2017.

She has been named Kadie Fayanne.

Her grandparents are Britt and Nancy Lawson, of Putney, and Nickie Sifers, of Bean Station, Tennessee.

JOSHUA TURNER

Joshua Turner and Kayla Ditty are the parents of a son born in 2017.

He has been named Joshua Mathew.

His grandparents are Brenda Bardoni, of Taylor, Michigan, J.C. Turner and Margaret Hunt, of Lafollette, Tennessee.

BRYSTAL SHEPHERD

Arbin and Shereka Shepherd, of Harlan, are the parents of a 5-pound, 9-ounce daughter born Oct. 10, 2017.

She has been named Brystal Presley.

Her grandparents are Albert Phillips, Janie Phillips, Arbin Shepher Jr., Lisa Fathergill and Melissa Shepherd, all of Harlan.

Her great-grandparent is Sarah Nelums, of Harlan.

MCKINNA BROCK

Matthew and Lindsay Brock, of Coldiron, are the parents of a -pound, 10-ounce daughter born Oct. 11, 2017.

She has been named McKinna Breanne Katherine.

Her grandparents are Cheryl and Danny Brock, of Coldiron, and Wilburn Irvin, of Wallins.

Her great-grandparents are Shelby and Rufus Collett, of Coldiron.

CONNOR SMITH

Shelbi Ausmus and Jordan Smith, of Putney, are the parents of a 6-pound son born Oct. 14, 2017.

He has been named Connor Logan

His grandparents are Tammie and Danny Ausmus, of Putney, and Buddy and Bobby Smith, of Harlan.

MELANIE CAUDILL

Chelsie Caudill and Caleb Caudill Jr., of Closplint, are the parents of a 7-pound, 9-ounce daughter born Oct. 17, 2017.

She has been named Melanie Jayde.

Her grandparents are Heather Jones, of Kenvir, and Caleb Caudill Sr., of Exeter, Virginia.

Her great-grandparents are Sue Jones, of Kenvir, Eddie Jones Sr., of Kenvir, and Ernest Bowman, of Redbud.

DEAVIN WILKINSON

Cristy Wilkinson is the mother of a 6-pound, 7-ounce son born Oct. 23, 2017.

He has been named Deavin Dean.

His grandmother is Patricia Ritchie.

MADISON SMITH

Aaron and Cynthia Smith, of Harlan, are the parents of a 4-pound, 10-ounce daughter born Oct. 23, 2017.

She has been named Madison Grace.

Her grandparents are Fay Helton, of Cumberland, Mackie Bailey, of Cumberland, Stephanie Kelly and Greg Kelly, of Cumberland, and Don Smith Jr., of Harlan.

DAWSON BUELL

Brittany and John Buell, of Evarts, are the parents of a 7-pound, 9-ounce son born Oct. 24, 2017.

He has been named Dawson Wyatt Alexander.

His grandparents are Sherry Teagle, of Evarts, John Teagle, of Evarts, Catherine Buell, of Dayhoit, and Paul Buell, of Dayhoit.

MICHAEL CANTERBURY III

Valaree Day and Michael Canterbury II, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 3-ounce son born Oct. 30, 2017.

He has been named Michael Paul.

His grandparents are Roger Day, of Harlan, Amy Day, of Harlan, Jennifer Shell, of Evarts, Michael Canterbury, of Evarts.

His great-grandparents are Sherry Cozart, Judy Howard and Bill Howard, all of Harlan, Diane Kelly, Dave Kelly and Cora Long, all of Evarts.

EMMA DANIELS

Bethany Daniels and Nicholas Daniels, of Smith, are the parents of a 6-pound, 5-ounce daughter born Nov. 1, 2017.

She has been named Emma Jean.

Her grandparents are Lisa Muncy and Glen Muncy, of Cawood, Larry Daniels and Lynn Daniels, of Smith.

Her great-grandparents are Marie Green, of Cawood, and Ira Glen Muncy, of Elcomb.

GABRIEL LEWIS

Violet and Adam Lewis, of Bledsoe, are the parents of an 8-pound, 5-ounce son born Nov. 3, 2017.

He has been named Gabriel Austin Dwight.

His grandparents are Pauline and Tony Robert, of Harlan, and Jimmie Burkhart, of Evarts.

IAN KELLY

Walt and Angel Kelly, of Cawood, are the parents of a 6-pound, 7-ounce son born Nov. 15, 2017.

He has been named Ian Luke.

His grandparents are Raymond Smith, of Smith, Frances Smith, of Smith, Paul Kelly, of Cumberland, and Carolyn Kelly, of Cumberland.

His great-grandmother is Mary Smith, of Smith.

LILY SIZEMORE

Steven and Brittany Sizemore, of Closplint, are the parents of a 7-pound, 8-ounce daughter born Nov. 22, 2017.

She has been named Lily Grace.

Her grandparents are Stevue and Terena Sizemore, of Evarts, and Larry and Betty Cornett, of LeJunior.

ISABELLE YOUNGS

Bethany Moses and Nick Youngs are the parents of a 5-pound, 15-ounce daughter born Nov. 18, 2017.

She has been named Isabelle Kensley.

Her grandparents are Kim Gross, of Wallins, Tim Gross, of Wallins, and Anna Youngs, of Evarts.

Her great-grandparents are Wilma Gross, of Coldiron, Barb Quinn, of Phoenix, Arizona.

ELI FIELDS

Mya Fields and Michael Hopkins are the parents of a 7-pound, 13-ounce son born Nov. 22, 2017.

He has been named Eli Michael.

His grandparents are Celeste Fields and Karen Southerland.

His great-grandparents are Debra Fields, of Sunshine, and Benny Patton, of Bailey Hill.

The following birth announcement has been submitted to the Enterprise office:

DENVER COX

Brianna N. Bates and Dalton L. Cox, of Putney, are the parents of a 7-pound, 1-ounce son born Sept. 26, 2017.

He has been named Denver Atom.

His grandparents are Patty L. Bates, of Coldiron, Bobbie R. Cox, of Putney, and James K. Cox, of Putney.

His great-grandparents are Ollie A. Bates, of Harlan, Hazel Swinford, of Putney, Debbie Williams, of Dayhoit, Brenda McVey, of Coldiron, Lois Cox, of Putney, and Ralph Cox, of Putney.