Somerset downs Dragons in tourney

Harlan ran into one of the state’s hottest teams in the first round of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic and dropped into the consolation bracket with a 71-50 loss Wednesday at Somerset.

Senior guard Kross Grundy led the 11-1 Jumpers, winners of eight straight, with 28 points. Kade Grundy and Andrew Wilson added 10 points each.

Junior guard Kilian Ledford scored 22 points to lead the 0-8 Dragons, who will play East Jessamine on Thursday.

Harlan stayed close early, playing to a 9-9 after one period before the Jumpers pulled away by outscoring the Dragons 26-9 in the second period as Kross Grundy scored 11.

The Dragons and Jumpers each scored 14 points in the third quarter as Somerset led 49-32 going into the final period. Somerset outscored Harlan 22-18 in the fourth quarter.

———

Somerset 71, Harlan 50

HARLAN (0-8)

Jordan Akal 3 1-2 9, Cade Barnes 1 0-2 2, Jacob Wilson 2 1-2 6, Kilian Ledford 7 3-5 22, Jon Eldridge 1 1-2 3, Carter Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jared Hawkins 2 0-0 4, Caleb Adkins 0 0-1 0, Tate Bryson 0 0-0 0, Austin Adams 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-14 50.

SOMERSET (11-1)

Kade Grundy 4 2-5 10, Collin Hartmann 1 2-2 4, Kross Grundy 9 5-7 28, Josh Cornett 2 2-3 7, Andrew Wilson 4 2-4 10, Jase Bruner 1 0-0 2, Dakoda Acey 2 0-0 4, Ty Teris 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 13-21 71.

Harlan 9 9 14 18 — 50

Somerset 9 26 14 22 — 71

3-point goals: Harlan 8 (Ledford 5, Akal 2, Wilson 1), Somerset 8 (Grandy 5, Cothan 1, Cornett 1, Teris 1).