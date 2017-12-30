HCHS places third in tourney at Jessamine

Harlan County bounced back from its first loss by routing tournament host West Jessamine 74-45 on Friday to capture third place in the Citizens National Bank Tournament.

Senior guard Blair Green poured in 25 points to lead the 10-1 Lady Bears, who fell to Anderson County on Thursday in the semifinals. Breann Turner and Shelby McDaniel added 10 points each for HCHS.

Sophomore forward Asia Montgomery and senior forward McKenzie Ivey led the 3-7 Colts with nine points each.

Green scored 12 points in the opening quarter as Harlan County established control early, building a 23-9 lead. Harlan County extended its advantage to 38-20 by halftime. McDaniel had three baskets and K.K. Johnson added two in the third quarter as the lead grew to 57-27.

Harlan County returns to action Tuesday at home against Lee, Va.

———

Harlan County 74, West Jessamine 45

HARLAN COUNTY (10-1)

Phebe McHargue 3 2-2 9, K.K. Johnson 2 0-0 4, Blair Green 10 5-6 25, Lainey Cox 3 0-0 6, Breann Turner 5 0-0 10, Shelby McDaniel 5 0-0 10, Morgan Napier 0 2-4 2, Morgan Blakley 0 2-2 2, Hannah Wood 0 1-2 1, Reanna Middleton 2 0-0 5, Macie Napier 0 0-0 0, Kelly Beth Hoskins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 12-16 74.

WEST JESSAMINE (3-7)

M. Ivey 4 0-0 9, A. Montgomery 3 1-2 9, A. Steinkuhl 3 0-0 6, M. McDonald 2 5-10 9, C. Hall 0 0-0 0, F. Osborne 2 2-4 8, K. Rinehart 1 0-0 3, D. Thomas 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 9-18 45.

Harlan County 23 15 19 17 — 74

West Jessamine 9 11 7 18 — 45

3-point goals: Harlan County 2 (McHargue 1, Middleton 1), West Jessamine 6 (Montgomery 2, Osborne 2, Ivey 1, Rinehart 1).

———

Harlan County suffered its first loss of the season in the semifinals of the Citizens National Bank Tournament on Thursday. Anderson County missed a last-season shot in a loss to the Lady Bears two weeks ago at South Laurel but grabbed a 26-14 lead after one quarter in the rematch and remained in control on the way to a 78-60 win.

Anderson County hit 11 3-pointers in the win, led by six from Jackie Rubic in her 26-point performance. Lauren Boblitt added four 3-pointers in a 21-point game.

Phebe McHargue and Blair Green scored 17 points each for the 9-1 Lady Bears. K.K. Johnson added 12 points.

———

Anderson County 78, Harlan County 60

ANDERSON COUNTY (9-3)

Sophia Smith 5 0-1 11, Jackie Rubic 7 6-8 26, Amaya Mason 1 0-0 2, Tiffany Riley 3 1-2 7, Lauren Boblitt 5 7-8 21, Taylor Hanley 2 6-6 10, Taylor Brown 0 1-2 1, Jacie Chessen 0 0-0 0, Page Serafine 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 21-27 78.

HARLAN COUNTY (9-1)

Phebe McHargue 6 2-2 17, K.K. Johnson 3 4-4 12, Blair Green 4 9-10 17, Lainey Cox 3 0-0 6, Breann Turner 1 0-0 2, Shelby McDaniel 2 2-2 6, Morgan Blakley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 17-20 60.

Anderson County 26 19 19 14 — 78

Harlan County 14 11 18 17 — 60

3-point goals: Anderson County 11 (Rubic 6, Boblitt 4, Smith 1), Harlan County 5 (McHargue 3, Johnson 2).