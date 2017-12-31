Dragons end skid with rout of Casey

SOMERSET — December losing streaks can easily be forgotten for teams playing well late in the season, but the Harlan Green Dragons were determined to not let their skid extend into January as they closed play Saturday at Somerset High School in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.

Harlan took control in the second quarter, hitting 10 of 13 shots to build a 24-point halftime lead on the way to a 73-58 victory over Casey County in a matchup of teams looking for their first wins.

“One of the things we’ve been struggling with is getting good looks and moving the ball,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “We got better at that tonight. We have to be a team like tonight and play together.”

Sophomore guard Jacob WIlson had a big game for the Green Dragons as hit nine of 11 shots in a 25-point effort. Junior guard Kilian Ledford added 14 points.

Dustin Richards and Haden Bastin scored 10 points each to lead the 0-14 Rebels.

Harlan also had one of its best performances on the boards, outrebounding Casey 44-25.

“That was a little carry over from yesterday. We were down 23 to Roger Bacon (Ohio) and we fought and clawed back in the game,” Akal said.

A pair of 3-pointers by Ledford helped Harlan take a 15-12 lead after one quarter. Wilson took over in the second period, as he hit four of shots to help the Dragons extend their advantage to 14 points. Harlan also got big performances off the bench from Carter Barnes, Jared Hawkins and Tyler Carmical during the run.

Wilson had three baskets in the third quarter and Ledford added two as the Dragons outscored Casey 17-10.

A late surge fell short as Harlan lost 59-50 to Roger Bacon, of Cincinnati, in the third round of the tournament on Friday.

Wilson scored 17 to lead the Dragons. Ledford added 14 points, while Akal chipped in with 11.

Harlan returns to action Friday at Perry Central.

———

Harlan 73, Casey County 58

CASEY COUNTY (0-14)

Micah Pendleton 2-10 0-0 4, Michael Christian 1-5 2-4 4, Ben McDonald 1-4 0-0 3, Colby Brown 2-7 4-8 8, Dustin Richards 5-9 0-2 10, Britt Pendleton 2-5 2-4 6, Haden Bastian 2-11 5-6 10, Ryan Luna 1-1 2-4 5, Jan Costello 1-1 0-0 3, Austin Young 1-5 2-2 5, Jaden Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-59 17-30 58.

HARLAN (1-10)

Jordan Akal 1-9 3-4 5, Cade Barnes 3-5 0-0 7, Jacob Wilson 9-11 4-4 25, Kilian Ledford 5-14 0-0 14, Jon Eldridge 2-6 2-4 6, Tyler Carmical 1-2 0-0 3, Carter Barnes 3-4 0-0 6, Jared Hawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Austin Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Adkins 0-0 0-0 0, Tate Bryson 1-2 1-3 3, Charles Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-58 10-18 73.

Casey County 12 13 10 23 — 58

Harlan 15 24 17 17 — 73

3-point shots: Casey County 5-15 (Luna 1-1, Costello 1-1, McDonald 1-2, Young 1-3, Bastin 1-4, Brown 0-2, Christian 0-1, Brown 0-1), Harlan 9-26 (Ledford 4-9, Wilson 3-3, Carmical 1-2, Cade Barnes 1-3, Hawkins 0-1, Adams 0-1, Bryson 0-1, Eldridge 0-2, Akal 0-4). Rebounds: Casey County 25 (), Harlan 44 (). Turnovers: Casey County 12, Harlan 15. Technical fouls: Casey County (Christian), Harlan (Hawkins). Fouled out: None.

———

Roger Bacon, Ohio 59, Harlan 50

ROGER BACON, OHIO (4-5)

Adaunta Sherrer 1 1-2 3, Zurk Edmondson 1 0-0 3, Brandon Bibbs 4 9-13 19, Jeremiah Flowers 2 0-0 4, Greg Phelia 3 4-6 12, Craig Moore II 4 0-0 12, Ryan Hallare 1 0-0 3, Amir Muhammad 0 1-2 1, Josiah McGee 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 15-23 59.

HARLAN (0-10)

Jordan Akal 3 3-3 11, Cade Barnes 0 0-0 0, Jacob Wilson 5 6-7 17, Kilian Ledford 3 7-9 14, Jon Eldridge 0 1-2 1, Carter Barnes 0 0-0 0, Jared Hawkins 0 1-2 1, Tyler Carmical 1 0-0 2, Austin Adams 2 0-0 4, Tate Bryson 0 0-0 0, Caleb Adkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 18-23 50.

Roger Bacon 21 10 16 12 — 59

Harlan 11 10 9 20 — 50

3-point goals: Roger Bacon 8 (Moore II 4, Phelia 2, Edmondson 1, Hallare 1), Harlan 4 (Akal 2, Wilson 1, Ledford 1).