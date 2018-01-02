Alleged assault with hatchet

An Ages man is facing an assault charge after allegedly assaulting a woman with various items including a hatchet.

Joey Lewis, 36, was arrested on Monday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Sidney Wagner.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Wagner, Lewis assaulted a woman on Dec. 9. The woman entered the Harlan ARH Hospital emergency room stating Lewis had assaulted her with a hatchet, brick, knife and his fist. The woman had visible lacerations on her back and chest. She also had bruises on her arms, neck and face. The warrant also states Lewis also made verbal threats to kill her while holding a knife at the woman’s neck.

Lewis was charged with first-degree assault and terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Ronald Tracy Wynn Jr., 42, of Closplint, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Torstrick on Friday.

According to the indictment handed down by the grand jury on May 11, 2015, Wynn caused serious physical injury to a man on Jan. 17, 2015, by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument. Kentucky State Police Trooper Andy Soltess presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

Wynn was indicted for second-degree assault and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 unsecured bond;

• Leonard Powers, 43, of Evarts, was arrested by Torstrick on Monday.

According to the citation, Torstrick responded to a complaint of a handgun being fired and identified Powers as having fired the gun. Powers was told to come out of the house. He allegedly resisted arrest when Torstrick attempted to detain him. Several people told police Powers had fired a gun towards Jerry’s Market. Torstrick located a handgun which had been recently fired along with several rounds.

Powers was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, discharge of a firearm across a public road, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 surety bond.