January 2, 2018

Alligator found in Harlan Co.

By Staff Reports

Published 10:56 am Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Courtesy of KDFW

James Sanders, of Shields, recently found a small alligator frozen in his backyard. It appeared to have crawled out of the Clover Fork of the Cumberland River and died of the cold temperatures. Officials say it was most likely released by someone who illegally brought it into the area as a pet.

