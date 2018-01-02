Alligator found in Harlan Co.

Courtesy of KDFW

James Sanders, of Shields, recently found a small alligator frozen in his backyard. It appeared to have crawled out of the Clover Fork of the Cumberland River and died of the cold temperatures. Officials say it was most likely released by someone who illegally brought it into the area as a pet.

