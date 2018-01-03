Black Mountain to host Governor’s Cup

On Jan. 20, four local schools will gather to take part in the Middle Grades District Governor’s Cup Competition, an academic event sponsored by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition (KAAC).

Participating schools are: Black Mountain Elementary, Cumberland Elementary, Evarts Elementary and Green Hills Elementary.

The Governor’s Cup features eight events, including the Quick Recall event, which is the only one open to the public. Quick Recall will begin after the written assessment portion of the competition.

District winners advance to the Governor’s Cup Regional competition to be held at Cawood Elementary in Harlan County, Kentucky on Feb. 3.

The community is invited to join in celebrating the excellence in academics that our county has to offer.