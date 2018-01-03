SKCTC nursing students learn from the past

Nursing student Jessie Kelly rubs a brick from the home of Florence Nightingale — the founder of modern nursing — for good luck. For more information on Frontier Nursing University, visit https://portal.frontier.edu/web/fnu/courier-history.

Courtesy of SKCTC

Nursing instructors Tina Shoope and Ruth Ellen Arwood, along with a group of freshman RN students, visited Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky. Established by Mary Breckenridge who saw a need in the area for midwives, the university is rich in history. “This trip really inspired our students,” says Shoope, “and they loved learning about the history of nursing in our rural area.”