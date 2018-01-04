County schools’ Hall of Fame adds 4

Four 2017 graduates of Harlan County High School have been accepted into the Harlan County School District’s prestigious Frank Brittain Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame.

Cameron B. Carmical, Jadyn Hughes, Natalie L. Middleton and Braydan O. Roark will be inducted into the hall of fame during a ceremony scheduled for Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. at the district’s Central Office conference room.

The hall of fame was established in 2002 to honor the district’s best and brightest student who meet stringent criteria established by the selection committee comprised of past and current educators, community and business and industry representatives. Brittain was a longtime educator who spent more than 60 years as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and director of maintenance and building and grounds.

The hall of fame only has 25 members to date. The number inducted each year depends entirely upon meeting stringent admission criteria.

Carmical was the 2017 class valedictorian and a 2016 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Link Crew, Gifted and Talented Leadership, First Priority and Hugh O’Brian Youth Leader. He was recipient of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association’s Book Award as an accomplished junior based on the strength of the student’s record, potential for academic success, demonstration of leadership and community service and contribution to diversity. He earned 24 dual credit hours toward college. He was captain of the boys’ varsity basketball team.

He became the all-time leading scorer at HCHS with 1,764 points and 683 assists. He was named MVP of the 13th Region Tournament Championship in 2017 and the WYMT Mountain Classic All-Tournament Team for three years. He competed on three 52nd District Tournament championship Teams. He was named second-team all-state by the Lexington Herald-Leader and the 52nd District MVP during his junior and senior years. He received numerous scholarships, including the Eastern Kentucky University Regents Scholarship and the EKU Alumni Scholarship.

Carmical joined the Division 1 EKU basketball team and is majoring in biomedical science. He is the son of Lonnie and LeAnne Huff and David and Lyndsey Carmical

Hughes was a four-year member of the academic team, winning first place in the District Governor’s Cup in Mathematics in 2016 and 2017. She was a member of the Governor’s Cup Community Problem Solving Team, winning first place in 2017 and second place in the state competition and third place in the Senior Division at the International Community Problem Solving Competition in 2016. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Educational Talent Search, a peer mentor on the Link Crew and was named Bank of Harlan’s Outstanding Student Citizen.

Upon graduation, Hughes had earned 15 dual credit hours. She attended Eastern Kentucky University pursuing a double major in Mathematics and Physics and a career as an Aerospace Engineer with NASA.

She is the daughter of James Doyle Hughes and Amber Nicole Hughes.

Middleton was the 2017 class Valedictorian, 2016 Kentucky Governor’s Scholars, and a member of the 2017 first place and 2016 second place State Governor’s Cup Community Problem Solving Team and the 2016 third place International Conference Community Problem Solving Team. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, vice president and secretary of the Future Business Leaders of America, vice president and treasurer of the Distributive Education Clubs of America, a Kentucky Legislative Page and a two-time Kentucky Commonwealth Ambassador. She compiled 24 dual credits toward college.

She excelled in volleyball and track and field. She was named MVP of the First Priority Volleyball Classic and three times to the 52nd District All-Tournament Team. She holds the school shot put record and earned awards at the Southeastern Kentucky Conference, the Area 9 and the Region 7 AAA track and field championships. She performed extensive community service and was awarded the University of Louisville Trustees Full Tuition Scholarship, A.F. and Emma Whitfield Scholarship, Harlan County Community Scholarship, Kentucky Kids’ Chance Scholarship the Evarts Alumni Scholarship and the Harlan County Bar Association Scholarship.

Middleton is the daughter of Mary Middleton Garland and the late Roy Middleton.

Roark was the 2017 class Valedictorian, 2016 Kentucky Governor’s Scholars, 2015 Rogers Scholar and 2014 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy Summer STEM Program. He was a four-year member of the football team, earning Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention Lineman in 2016 and All Southeastern Kentucky Conference in 2015 and 2016.

He was a member of the academic team, Beta Club and National Honor Society. He graduated with 24 dual credit college hours. He compiled many hours of community service. He was named an Outstanding Student Citizen by the Bank of Harlan and was recipient of the Harlan County Community Scholarship, Lincoln Memorial University’s Full Tuition Scholarship, Black Star Alumni Scholarship and the Martins Fork Bass Club Scholarship. He is pursuing a degree in finance and plans to attend law school.

He is the son of Brent and Kristina Roark