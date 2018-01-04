Harlan County Farm Bureau honored

Photos submitted

Recognized for its outstanding programming and for having a positive impact on both the community and its membership, Harlan County Farm Bureau was honored, out of 11 counties in eastern Kentucky, as Kentucky Farm Bureau’s 2017 “Top County” in District 11. Accepting the award was HCFB President Don Miniard. Miniard was also voted as the KFB District 11 State Director during the 98th annual meeting in Louisville. Miniard said he is “very honored” to have been elected to this position. HCFB was also honored with the KFB “Gold Star ” award. This award recognizes the success and achievement of farm bureau young farmers from across the state. Accepting the award was HCFB board member and young farmer Dustin Miniard. Pictured from left: KFB President Mark Haney, Dustin Miniard, Don Miniard and KFB Executive Vice-President David Beck.

Encourgaging county farm bureaus to identify farm safety and health needs within their communities, HCFB was recently honored with the 2017 KFB Safety and Health award for District 11. Accepting the award was HCFB Vice-President Paul Caldwell. Pictured from left: KFB Director of Communications B. Todd Bright, Caldwell and KFB Executive Vice-President David Beck.

Showcasing the dedication, achievement and success of Farm Bureau women throughout the state, HCFB Ladies Chair Nola Sizemore was honored with the 2017 KFB “Gold Star” award recently at the 98th annual KFB meeting in Louisville. Sizemore also received an honorable mention for the 2017 KFB statewide communications award.