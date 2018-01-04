KSP Post 10 road check locations

Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan will be conducting safety traffic checkpoints in the coverage area of Harlan, Bell and Knox counties.

Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and to inform the public about the use of seatbelts.

These safety checkpoints will be conducted in various locations throughout the Post 10 area that are experiencing a high ratio of vehicular crashes resulting in injury and/or death compared to relatively low safety restraint usage ratio.

For a list of checkpoint locations, visit http://bit.ly/2qkDqsc.