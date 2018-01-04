Loyall addresses illegal parking

The Loyall City Council discussed the issue of cars being parked along city streets during a recent meeting.

According to the meeting minutes, Mayor Clarence Longworth called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11.

A council member brought up the issue of cars parked along city streets during a discussion of new business.

According to the minutes, there have been many complaints concerning cars which are not legal to drive on public roads being parked along the city streets. The council decided vehicles which are parked on the street or in city alleyways will need to be operable and legally tagged.

The Loyall City Police Department will be red-tagging any vehicles which are not road-ready when they find them. After being tagged, the vehicle must be moved within 24 to 48 hours, depending on the circumstances.

The council also approved the first reading of a privilege tax ordinance. Loyall City Clerk Lisa Lunsford performed the reading, including corrections made to plainly state certain exemptions. City Attorney Danny Lunsford was instructed to determine if UPS and FedEx are exempt from the ordinance.

In other council activity:

• Paul Collins presented the sewer report to council. He reported no problems at the sewer plant, and informed the council a clog was found in the main sewer line on Chad Street. The council accepted the report.

• Longworth presented the fire department report, informing the panel four fire inspections were performed. The council accepted the report.

• Loyall City Police Chief Mike Lunsford reported his department handled 31 complaints, issued 14 citations, made four arrests, issued two red tags and performed seven assists.

• The council accepted the financial report presented by treasurer Mandy Longworth.