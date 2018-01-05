Loyall police seek public’s help

The Loyall City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the owner of an item discovered when a search warrant was served on a residence a short time ago.

According to Loyall City Police Chief Mike Lunsford, the item is a sports jersey possibly signed by a former University of Kentucky basketball player.

“We came across it after arresting an individual for theft of a firearm,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford said the resulting investigation led to multiple witnesses being interviewed.

“We obtained enough information to get a search warrant for the residence,” Lunsford said. “We executed the search warrant on Dec. 27.”

Lunsford explained the police were looking for items including drugs and weapons when they served the warrant.

“During the search of the residence, we came across the jersey,” Lunsford said. “When we saw it was signed by this individual, a former U.K. player, the person at the residence could not say where it came from.”

Lunsford pointed out the jersey was confiscated due to it possibly being stolen. Signed jerseys can be worth a large sum of money if authentic.

“It looks authentic, but we can’t say for sure until we verify it,” Lunsford said. “If somebody discovers they’ve had a jersey stolen, they should come to Loyall City Hall and talk to me. If they can give me a description and show proof of ownership, we can take it from there.”

Lunsford added many signed jerseys have a certificate of authenticity.

“It would have to be authenticated in order to reach top value,” Lunsford said. “Some can go for thousands of dollars.”

Anybody with information concerning a signed jersey is asked to contact Lunsford at Loyall City Hall in person or call 606-573-6396. Information can also be sent via email at loyallpd212@yahoo.com

Tips will be kept anonymous.

In other police activity, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert.

According to a press release, The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is issuing the alert to help Harlan County families avoid falling victim to a fundraising scam.

The sheriff’s office has received reports from residents who have received a call from someone stating they are raising money for the Wallins Fire Department. Officials have verified the Wallins Fire Department is not currently doing any fundraising by telephone.

“Residents should avoid providing credit card or bank account information over the phone for donations,” said Harlan County Sheriff Leslie “Smitty” Smith. “You should always verify that the caller represents a legitimate organization.”