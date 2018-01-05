Middlesboro, Levitt team up again

For the past three years, the Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series has been a centerpiece for the growth and development of the city. Last year’s series was the strongest one yet — with strong talent week after week and sturdy audiences to enjoy them, the series has been a great boon to Middlesboro.

It seems like the boon will continue, as Middlesboro, through the efforts of Discover Downtown Middlesboro, has been selected for the fourth year in a row to host the Levitt AMP Music Series. Only two other cities in the history of the series have managed to secure a fourth consecutive grant. Middlesboro also ranked fifth in the voting phase this year, which is the city’s highest ranking to date. Securing the Levitt grant is no easy task, as the application and selection process has become more competitive each year.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2018 Levitt AMP Grant Award winners. Each made a compelling case for how the Levitt AMP Music Series will create vibrancy in a public space and strengthen the social and economic fibers of their communities. It will be exciting to see how Discover Downtown Middlesboro continues to build upon the momentum generated by the past three years of presenting the Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series at the Levitt AMP Pop-Up Park, further sparking community engagement and revitalization efforts by presenting inclusive arts experiences for everyone to enjoy,” stated Sharon Yazowski, Executive Director of the Levitt Foundation.

Jon Grace, director of the Bell County Tourism Board, said, “This music series has been amazing to watch over the last several years. Each year it progresses and brings a new level of excitement and optimism to our downtown area. I’m happy to be involved and excited to get to work to make 2018 another great year for live music in downtown Middlesboro.”

As with previous years, the artists slated to perform will offer a sampling of various genres such a country, bluegrass, rock and soul. The tentative start date for this year’s festivities is July 19 and will run for 10 weeks.