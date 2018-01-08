Another historic year at the state treasury

FRANKFORT – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball made big promises to Kentuckians in 2017 and she met every single one of them. Treasurer Ball’s continued success includes several historic achievements, such as revamping the state’s transparency website to a now-easily-navigable site and another record year of unclaimed property returns at over $24,945,000 returned. Treasurer Ball’s two year total for unclaimed property returns is over $50 million, more than any two-year period in Treasury history.

“I am proud the Kentucky State Treasury has continued to operate in a fiscally responsible and efficient manner throughout 2017 while also improving current services and implementing new programs,” Treasurer Ball said. “We’ve been focused on delivering good government for Kentuckians. I’m proud of our results.”

Treasurer Ball’s 2017 achievements also include voluntarily cutting her budget to help with the budget shortfall, as well as turning STABLE Kentucky into a national leader in wealth development for people with disabilities. Treasurer Ball launched STABLE Kentucky in December of last year.

Treasurer Ball has continued to build a national reputation in other ways as well. This year she earned the role of National Vice Chair for the State Financial Officers Foundation, a national organization for elected financial officials. She also promoted federal policies favorable to middle class families and Kentucky small businesses, including a reformed federal tax code and expanded 529 savings accounts, both which Congress passed and the President signed into law. Treasurer Ball was also selected by Governing Magazine as one of 25 notable Women in Government for 2017.

Despite this year’s successes, Treasurer Ball said 2018 offers a chance to do even more for the people of Kentucky.

“I’ve certainly got some New Year’s Resolutions,” Treasurer Ball said. “We’ll continue to strengthen STABLE Kentucky as a financial tool for Kentuckians with disabilities, reform Unclaimed Property laws to ease burdens for Kentucky businesses, and pass a legislative package that is good for Kentucky families. I’m excited about 2018 and what we can accomplish.”