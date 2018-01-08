Elizabethtown routs HCHS at Franklin

Harlan County suffered its second loss of the season, falling 65-46 to Elizabethtown, one of the state’s top teams, on Saturday in the Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout at Franklin County High School.

Senior guard Karson Knight was one of four in double figures for Elizabethtown (14-1) with 18 points. Senior guard Tanisia Murphy added 15 points. Sophomore guard Whitney Hay and junior center Leikyn Walker contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Harlan County (10-2) was led by senior guard Blair Green with 21 points.

Led by Murphy and Hay with three baskets each, Elizabethtown took a 20-14 lead after one quarter. The lead grew to 37-26 by halftime as Walker hit two 3-pointers in an eight-point period. Elizabethtown outscored HCHS 11-10 in the third quarter and led by 12 going into the final period.

The Lady Bears return to action Monday at home against Jenkins. HCHS will play host to Lee, Va., on Thursday in a makeup game and travel to Knox Central for an afternoon game Saturday.

———

Elizabethtown 65, Harlan County 46

HARLAN COUNTY (10-2)

Phebe McHargue 3 1-2 8, K.K. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Blair Green 6 5-6 21, Lainey Cox Breann Turner 1 0-0 2, 3 2-2 8, Shelby McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Morgan Napier 3 1-1 7. Totals: 16 9-11 46

ELIZABETHTOWN (14-1)

Karson Knight 7 2-2 18, Tanisia Murphy 6 3-6 15, Whitney Hay 6 0-2 12, Leikyn Walker 3 2-2 10, Morgan Gattis 3 0-0 8, Sydney Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 7-10 65.

Harlan County 14 12 10 10 — 46

Elizabethtown 20 17 11 17 — 65

3-point goals: Harlan County 5 (Green 4, McHargue 1), Elizabethtown 6 (Knight 2, Walker 2, Gattis 2).