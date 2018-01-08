Local Sports

Jordan leads Rosspoint to victory over Cawood

Thomas Jordan poured in 24 points to lead Rosspoint over visiting Cawood 58-50 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Thursday.

Isaac Kelly and Cooper McHargue added 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Wildcats.

Jeremiah Clem scored 21 points and Adam Boggs added 18 to lead the Comets.

Rosspoint broke Cawood’s seven-game winning streak in fifth- and sixth-grade action with a 42-16 rout. Noah Brewer scored 12 points and Bryan Howard added 11 for the Wildcats.

Jared Rhymer paced Cawood with nine points.

Jason Fultz scored 10 points to lead Cawood to a 20-15 win in the fourth-grade game.

Jace Brown led Rosspoint with seven points.

———

Rosspoint (58) — Thomas Jordan 24, Cooper McHargue 11, Isaac Kelly 15, Connor Blevins 6, Cullen Whitaker 2.

Cawood (50) — Adam Boggs 18, Braden Cox 8, Jeremiah Clem 21, Michael Long 2, Braxton Bolin 1.

———

Rosspoint (42) — Noah Brewer 12, Samuel Henson 6, Brayden Howard 2, Bryan Howard 11, Brody Napier 4, Dallas Sergent 2, Brayden Hensley 2, Taelor Haywood 3.

Cawood (16) — Jared Rhymer 9, Ethan Rhymer 5, Jace Noe 2.

———

Cawood (20) — Braden Smith 4, Adam Grubbs 6, Jason Fultz 10.

Rosspoint (15) — Blake Hensley 4, Luke Kelly 2, Kayden Hensley 2, Jace Brown 7.

^^^

Boggs leads Comets to win over Wallins

Led by 14 points from Adam Boggs, Cawood edged visiting Wallins 40-36 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Daniel Carmical led Wallins with 15 points.

Cawood (7-1) avenged its only loss in fifth- and sixth-grade action with a 48-20 win. Ethan Rhymer scored 18 for the Comets, followed by Jared Rhymer with 15 and Jacob Collins with 12.

Lane Grubbs led Wallins with eight points.

Ethan Rhymer scored 16 points and Jared Rhymer added 13 as the Comets downed James A. Cawood 38-19 in previously unreported action from Dec. 19.

James McMillian led JACES with 14 points.

Cawood returns to action Thursday at Rosspoint. Wallins travels to Green Hills on Thursday.

———

Cawood (40) — Adam Boggs 14, Braden Cox 7, Dylan Hicks 7, Jeremiah Clem 8, Michael Long 2, Braxton Bolin 2.

Wallins (36) — Cadyn Brock 3, Daniel Carmical 15, Gavin Napier 5, Josh Sergent 6, Tanner Griffin 7.

———

Cawood (48) — Jared Rhymer 15, Jacob Collins 12, Ethan Rhymer 18, Jace Noe 2, Gage Peck 1.

Wallins (20) — Lane Grubbs 8, Tucker Hatmaker 6, Ethan Simpson 2, Hunter Napier 2, Trenton Cole 2.

———

Cawood (38) – Jared Rhymer 13, Jake Brewer 4, Jacob Collins 3, Ethan Rhymer 16, Jace Noe 2.

James A. Cawood (19) – James McMillian 14, Colby Shepherd 2, Logan Couch 2, Jacob Brock 1.