Courtesy of Harlan ARH

The first baby of 2018 at Harlan ARH Hospital was born to Lauren and T.J. Jones, of Closplint, at 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 6. She has been named Caroline Noel. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Her grandparents are Christopher and Linda Peace, of Closplint; Cheryl Cox, of Pineville; and Clint Jones, of Dayhoit. Pictured are, from left, her parents, her sister Crissalynn, attending physician Lanny Hadley, M.D. and Kristal Burke, RN, manager of the hospital’s obstetrics unit.