January 9, 2018

The first baby of 2018 at Harlan ARH Hospital was born to Lauren and T.J. Jones, of Closplint, at 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 6. She has been named Caroline Noel. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Her grandparents are Christopher and Linda Peace, of Closplint; Cheryl Cox, of Pineville; and Clint Jones, of Dayhoit. Pictured are, from left, her parents, her sister Crissalynn, attending physician Lanny Hadley, M.D. and Kristal Burke, RN, manager of the hospital’s obstetrics unit.

First baby of 2018

By Staff Reports

Published 9:16 am Tuesday, January 9, 2018

