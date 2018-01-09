Harlan Council meets

The Harlan City Council convened for a short meeting on Monday, taking care of routine city business.

Mayor Danny Howard called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

Howard noted there was nothing to report from the city attorney and city engineer. He then called on Harlan City Treasurer Charles Guyn for the financial report.

Guyn asked for a motion to pay the bills, which the council passed with no opposition. He also provided the council with financial information from the last few years in a single spreadsheet.

“What I’ve done is taken the last three audit reports for 2014, 2015 and 2016 and the information I’ve provided the auditor for 2017 and I’ve put it all together in a spreadsheet format so that you can see a four-year comparison as to what the revenues and expenses look like for each department” Guyn explained. “It gives you a better idea where our expenses have been and what our income has been over the last four years.”

Howard said the spreadsheet will be helpful to the council.

In other council activity:

• Harlan City Police Chief Mike Thomas reported his department received 3,138 calls, worked 12 automobile accidents, opened 7 cases, issued 84 citations and made 40 arrests;

• Harlan City Fire Chief Linette Hutchison reported her department performed seven commercial inspections, performed 72 man hours of training, responded to six calls which included a vehicle fire, automobile accident with injuries, alarm activation, an overdose call and a structure fire on Walnut Street;

• The council went into executive session before adjourning, during which no action was taken.