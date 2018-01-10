Church league season opens with 5 games

The Harlan County Church Men’s Basketball League sprang into play on Jan. 6 with a full slate of games. This year’s league feature 10 teams vying for the title.

New Covenant Cawood Church of God opened defense of its title with a win. Others recording victories were Totz Church of God, Evarts Church of God, Faith Temple and Putney Bible Church.

Games begin at 9 a.m. each Saturday at Harlan County Christian School Gym at Putney Bible Church.

———

Faith Temple 45, New Hope Church of God 43

Faith Temple (45): Le’von Poindexter 24, Blake Davis 6, Kagan Lefevers 6, Isaac Wilson 4, Josh Smith 3, Tyson Thomas 2.

New Hope (43): Jecorey Fields 27, Aaron Jacobs 7, Aaron Carr 6, Ryan Hensley 2, Eric Young 1.

———

Evarts Church of God 64, Kildav Community Church 54

Evarts (64): Josh Burkhart 33, Trent McKenzie 9, Drake Ward 8, Christian Boggs 4, Jarrett McKenzie 4, Josh Snelling 4, Thomas Haught 2.

Kildav (54): James Brock 18, Cody Nolan 15, Ross Ewing 12, Josh Combs 7, Anthony Lewis 2.

———

Putney Bible Church 60, Good News Church 46

Putney (60): Josh Caldwell 15, Joey Swanner 15, Robert Welch 10, Dustin North 8, Mark Lawson 5, Tyler Stewart 5, Mike Ashley 2.

Good News (46): Jacob Bush 11, Hunter Owens 11, Alex Hall 6, Zach Hensley 6, James Dean 5, Alex Lewis 5, Erik LeFevers 2.

———

New Covenant 59, Central Baptist 50

New Covenant (59): Paul Hearld 20, Ryan Clem 19, Adam Rhymer 13, Chris Griffey 7.

Central Baptist (50): Shamil Clark 26, Logan Casolari 9, Chase Calton 7, J.T. Cabbell 4, Scotty Bailey 2, Mikey Hensley 2.

———

Totz Church of God 40, Poor Fork Old Regular Baptist 33

Totz (40): Robby Gross 11, Dylan Cornett 7, Jordan Dupar 7, Kevin Irvin 5, David Turner 5, Bradley Tomlin 3, Gage Burkhart 2.

Poor Fork ORB (33): Rodney Sturgill 12, Eddie Creech 10, Zach Wilson 5, Hunter Holland 4, Tahj Bryant 2.