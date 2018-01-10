Fire severely damages residence

Photo submitted

A late night fire on North Main Street in Harlan severely damaged a residence Tuesday. Units from the Harlan and Sunshine volunteer fire departments battled the blaze, which was reported around 11:30 p.m. They remained on the scene early this morning cooling hot spots. Firefighters said smoke alarms alerted the occupants of the home, allowing them to narrowly escape the blaze. North Main Street remained closed this morning as fire trucks were still at the scene.