Ky. highway fatalities decline in 2017

FRANKFORT — Preliminary figures indicate highway fatalities in Kentucky declined in 2017 to 770, down from 834 in 2016.

According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and the Kentucky State Police (KSP), this is Kentucky’s first roadway fatality decrease since 2013, when 638 fatalities were recorded.

KOHS Executive Director Dr. Noelle Hunter commends Kentuckians for taking responsibility behind the wheel.

“We are encouraged by the reduction in fatalities and want the traveling public to know they’ve done a great job in helping our efforts to save lives,” said Hunter.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the state’s 75 overhead and side-mount dynamic message signs will commend the Commonwealth’s progress toward zero fatalities: GOOD JOB KY! HWY DEATHS DOWN IN ’17.

“We hope this encourages more motorists to slow down, always wear their seat belt and never drive drunk or distracted,” said Hunter. “Let me be clear: While this achievement is to be celebrated, we believe one fatality is too many and are committed to continue working with our local, state and federal highway safety partners until this number is zero.”

The figures will remain classified as preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.