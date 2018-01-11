Ledford sentenced to 3 years

A Cumberland man was sentenced to a total of three years in prison recently in Harlan Circuit Court.

Jonathan Ledford, 32, appeared with his attorney Russell Alred in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing on Jan. 3. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathan Lee handled the case for the state.

Ledford was sentenced on charges stemming from two separate indictments.

An indictment handed down by the grand jury on Aug. 16, stems from Ledford’s arrest on Jan. 21.

According to the citation, Ledford was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic violation. Police located various pills, a green leafy substance, a small scale and cash inside the vehicle. A pipe with residue was located inside the glove box.

A second indictment handed down by the grand jury on April 18, 2016, states Ledford committed first-degree wanton endangerment when he caused a wreck by operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a passenger in the vehicle.

The final judgment order states Ledford entered a plea of guilty on Jan. 3 to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in a legend drug, possession of marijuana and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Hendrickson sentence Ledford to a total of three years in prison with credit for time served.

In other court activity:

• Michael Holbrook, 28, of Harlan, was ordered to serve a sentence of three years after his probation was revoked in Harlan Circuit Court. According to the probation revocation order, Holbrook was granted probation after being sentenced for first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. He failed to abide by the terms of his probation when he was terminated from drug court;

• Christopher Clay Yount, 28, was sentenced to a total of one year in jail for second-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.