Local Sports

Huff powers Green Dragons to a pair of wins at JACES

Jackson Huff had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Harlan rolled past James A. Cawood 57-25 in seventh- and eighth-grade tournament action at JACES.

Nathan Daniels scored 11 and Cameron Lester added 10 for the Trojans.

Huff had 28 points and 13 rebounds as Harlan downed Cawood 46-25.

Hicks led Cawood with 14 points.

Trent Noah had 16 points and Maddox Huff added 13 as Harlan remains undefeated on the season at 17-0 by beating Cawood 37-14. Will Cassim added six for the Dragons. Nate Montanaro chipped in with two.

Harlan beat Evarts 44-7 a night earlier as Huff and Noah scored 11 points each and Cassim added seven. Montanaro chipped in with three. Jared Moore, Dylan Cox, Chase Shipman, Aiden Johnson, Cameron Gray and Kenton Hensley chipped in with two each.

No scoring information was available on Evarts or Cawood.

———

Harlan (57) — Jackson Huff 23; Cade Middleton 7; Kaleb Mclendon 2; Evan Browning 1; Noah Lewis 2; Tristan West 2; Trent Noah 13; Maddox Huff 6; Donovan Montanaro 1.

JACES (25) — Cameron Lester 10; Nathan Daniels 11; Josh Collett 4.

———

Harlan (46) — Jackson Huff 28; Cade Middleton 1; Kaleb Mclendon 2; Evan Browning 6; Trent Noah 9.

Cawood (25) — A. Boggs 3; B. Cox 5; M. Long 1; D. Hicks 14; J. Clem 2.

^^^

Gists lead Redskins as they edge Cawood

Jaedyn Gist and Johann Gist each scored 18 points and Jonah Swanner added 13 as Cumberland edged visiting Cawood 50-46 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Monday.

Adam Boggs led the Comets with 26 points. Jeremiah Clem scored 11.

Ethan Rhymer scored 15 points to lead Cawood to a 31-14 win in the fifth-and sixth-grade game.

Nazareth Sanchez led the Redskins with four points.

Cawood returns to action Thursday at home against Black Mountain.

———

Cumberland (50) — Jaedyn Gist 18, Johann Gist 18, Jonah Swanner 13, Justin Moyers 1.

Cawood (46) — Adam Boggs 26, Jeremiah Clem 11, Michael Long 4, Braden Cox 3, Dylan Hicks 2.

———

Cawood (31) — Jared Rhymer 5, Jake Brewer 2, Matt Daniel 1, Ethan Rhymer 15, Daniel Noe 4, Braden Smith 2, Brayden Fultz 2.

Cumberland (14) — Steven Childers 2, Hunter Cornett 2, Dionte Long 2, Alex Creech 2, Nazareth Sanchez 4, Eric Dixon 2.

^^^

Ward, Cochran lead Cats to a victory over Wallins

Led by 14 points from Jayden Ward and 11 from Triston Cochran, Evarts defeated Wallins 50-42 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Daniel Carmical led the Purple Devils with 12 points.

Dion Brown scored 18 points and Matt Long added 11 as Evarts won 43-38 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Trenton Cole and Lane Grubbs paced Wallins with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Benjamin Coleman scored seven points as Evarts won 9-3 in a fourth-grade game.

Evarts defeated Cawood 43-30 in previously unreported seventh- and eighth-grade action. Austin Tindell led the Cats with 16 points. Cochran scored 14.

Adam Boggs led Cawood with 13 points.

Evarts travels to Rosspoint on Thursday. Wallins plays host to James A. Cawood on Thursday.

———

Evarts (50) — Jayden Ward 14, Triston Cochran 11, Zach Potter 10, Austin Tindell 9, John Long 6.

Wallins (42) — Daniel Carmical 12, Josh Sergent 9, Cadyn Brock 6, Gavin Napier 6, Tanner Griffen 6, Luke Cottrell 2

———

Evarts (43) — Dion Brown 18, Matt Long 11, Terrin Bennett 8, Ashton Sizemore 2, Grayson Grills 2, Benjamin Coleman 2.

Wallins (38) — Trenton Cole 15, Lane Grubbs 14, Tucker Hatmaker 5, Isaiah Peggs 2, Ethan Simpson 2.

———

Evarts (9) — Benjamin Coleman 7, Hayston Bennett 2.

Wallins (3) — Curtis Johnson 3.

———

Evarts (43) — Austin Tindell 16, Triston Cochran 14, Jayden Ward 9, John Long 4.

Cawood (30) — Adam Boggs 13, Jeremiah Clem 9, Braden Cox 5, Dylan Hicks 3.

^^^

Hensley, Crain lead Falcons in win over Black Mountain

Andrew Hensley scored 14 points and Hunter Crain added 12 as Green Hills won 29-21 on Tuesday at Black Mountain in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Bruce Burgan and Hayden Jones led Black Mountain with eight points each.

Black Mountain closed the first half with a 10-3 run to pull away for a 38-24 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Reggie Cottrell led the Tigers with 19 points.

Keithan Shepherd paced Green Hills with 21 points.

Black Mountain returns to action Thursday at Cawood.

———

Green Hills (29) — Andrew Hensley 14, Hunter Crain 12, Garrison Huff 2, Ethan Caldwell 1.

Black Mountain (21) — Bruce Burgan 8, Hayden Jones 8, Riley Mefford 3, Dylan Middleton 2.

———

Black Mountain (38) — Reggie Cottrell 19, Bradley Kelly 6, Jeremiah Madden 4, Drake Harris 4, Evan Turner 4, Calan Neely 1.

Green Hills (24) — Keithan Shepherd 21, Braxton Crain 2, Logan Whitehead 1.

^^^

Henson, Howard lead Cats in victory over Hayes Lewis

The Rosspoint fifth- and sixth-grade basketball earned three out-of-county wins during the Christmas break, defeating Hayes Lewis 47-8, Dewitt 36-14 and G.R. Hampton 40-7.

Samuel Henson scored 14 points and Bryan Howard added 12 in the win over Hayes Lewis. Noah Brewer chipped in with eight and was followed by Brody Napier with six, Brayden Hensley with three and Taelor Haywood and Brayden Howard with two each.

No scoring was available on Hayes Lewis.

Napier scored 15 in the win over Dewitt.

Brayden Howard and Napier led Rosspoint against G.R. Hampton with six points each.

———

Rosspoint (36) – Noah Brewer 6, Samuel Henson 4, Brayden Howard 3, Bryan Howard 2, Brody Napier 15, Brayden Hensley 4, Taelor Haywood 2.

Dewitt (14) — B. Spencer 2, E. Hobbs 10, C.Mills 2.

———

Rosspoint (40) — Noah Brewer 4, Samuel Henson 4, Brayden Howard 6, Bryan Howard 2, Brody Napier 6, Connor Miller 5, Brayden Hensley 5, Brett Wes Johnson 4, Taelor Haywood 4.

G.R. Hampton (7) —J.Collins 3, W.Frazier 2, D. Johnson 2.