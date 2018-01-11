SKCTC welcomes postsecondary navigator

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College has announced that Sam Johnson has recently been hired as a post-secondary navigator, a new full-time grant position made available in collaboration with Berea College. In this capacity, Johnson will help first-generation college students as they transition from high school and throughout their freshman year at Southeast.

“I remember how I felt as a first-generation college student myself,” says Johnson. “These young students need extra support and guidance, and my job is to offer them that.”

Though Johnson wears a new hat, he is a familiar face on the Middlesboro campus. From December 2016 until last month, he served as a student success coach. He also completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice through Southeast’s partnership with Eastern Kentucky University — after having worked in law enforcement for 16 years.

“It’s was a natural transition,” says Johnson, when asked how his prior experience prepared him for his new role. “As a police officer, my job was to serve and protect my community. As a success coach and now as a navigator, my community has become these students.”

According to Dr. Rebecca Parrott, Vice President of Student Affairs and Director of the Middlesboro Campus, Sam is a natural fit. “At Southeast, our focus is improving the lives of our students, and Sam really goes the extra mile to help them.”

A native of Pineville, Sam lives with his wife Cindy and their son Kagan, a sophomore at Southeast.