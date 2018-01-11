Snow a possibility this weekend

Just a few days after a severe cold snap and icy roads caused mayhem in the Tri-State area, the National Weather Service predicts snow accumulation to move in on Friday evening and extend into Saturday. The brief respite of warmer weather is most likely about to come to an abrupt end.

The snow accumulation is predicted to not just hit Harlan County, but all of Eastern Kentucky as well. The quick drop in temperature and rain followed by snow could very well create a repeat of earlier in the week with hazardous road conditions around the area.

There is a prediction of snow accumulation, but the exact amount is of course unsure. Harlan County is under a winter weather advisory, according to the NWS.

In case the prediction turns out to be true, being prepared is the best way to beat the snow. Try to avoid driving in the hazardous conditions if at all possible and if you feel that the snow has a chance of trapping you in your home for a day or so, make sure you have enough supplies to last you until it safely melts away.

Information in this article was found at http://www.weather.gov/jkl/accumulatingsnowpossiblethisweekend.