Student Citizen Award recipients

Photos submitted

Breanna Epperson, a senior at Harlan County High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for November. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Epperson. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The daughter of Clarence and April Epperson, she was a 2017 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar and a 2016 Rogers Scholar. She has numerous accolades for Cross Country and Track, a 4.0 grade point average, and has been named a two-time Commonwealth Ambassador. She has been a member of the award winning HCHS future problem solving and community problem solving teams, earning top awards in regional, state and international competitions. She plans to attend Morehead State University and major in physics.

T. J. Hensley, a junior at Harlan High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for November. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Hensley. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. Hensley is the son of Todd and Billie Hensley. He is a member and president of the academic team and the junior officer of the Beta Club. In addition to the Future Business Leaders of America, he is a member of the Track Team. He is taking Advanced Placement courses and is planning to attend the University of Kentucky and pursue a career in law.