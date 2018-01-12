6 facing trafficking charges

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office arrested six individuals on drug charges Thursday.

According to a press release, the arrests resulted from undercover drug investigations conducted by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives. Additional warrants are outstanding and additional arrests are pending.

Bill Robbins, 61, of Cawood, and Paul Swanson, 50, of Cawood, Adam Teague, 30 of Wallins, and Amanda Elliott, 36, of Harlan, were each charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance.

Tony Engle, 52, of Cawood, and Sheldon Robinette, 40, of Cranks, were charged with second-degree trafficking a controlled substance.

All six were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Jeremiah Maynard, 19, of Loyall, was arrested on Thursday by Loyall City Police Chief Mike Lunsford. Maynard was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 years of age (controlled substance), first-degree criminal trespassing and menacing. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;

• Gary Planck, 41, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Drew Wilson on Thursday. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, second-degree criminal mischief, improper equipment, excessive windshield tinting, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (anabolic steroid), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and prescription controlled substance not in original container.

Planck was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.