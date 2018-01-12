Local Sports

Balanced attack carries Cats to a victory at Rosspoint

Four Wildcats reached double figures as Evarts won 55-39 on Thursday at Rosspoint in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Austin Tindell led Evarts with 14 points. Jayden Ward and Triston Cochran scored 12 each. John Long added 10.

Cullen Whitaker scored 13 to pace Rosspoint. Isaac Kelly added 10.

Noah Brewer scored 15 points as Rosspoint won 47-14 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Dion Brown paced Evarts with six points.

Rosspoint won 14-13 in a fourth-grade game as Luke Kelly, Jessie Gilbert and Jace Brown each scored three points.

Hayston Bennett led Evarts with seven points.

Evarts returns to action Monday at Cumberland. Rosspoint plays in the 13th Region Tournament on Saturday at Whitley County.

———

Evarts (55) — Austin Tindell 14, Jayden Ward 12, Triston Cochran 12, John Long 10, Zach Potter 7

Rosspoint (39) — Cullen Whitaker 13, Isaac Kelly 10, Cooper McHargue 8, Thomas Jordan 6, Tye Howard 2.

———

Rosspoint (47) — Noah Brewer 15, Brody Napier 8, Brayden Hensley 6, Taelor Haywood 5, Brett Wes Johnson 5, Samuel Henson 4, Bryan Howard 4.

Evarts (14) — Dion Brown 6, Ashton Sizemore 5, Grayson Grills 2, Terrin Bennett 1.

———

Rosspoint (14) — Jessie Gilbert 3, Jace Brown 3, Blake Hensley 2, Austin York 2, Luke Kelly 3, Brylee Harmon 2.

Evarts (13) — Hayston Bennett 7, Jacob Deleon 4, Brady Freeman 2.

^^^

Carmical leads Purple Devils to win over James A. Cawood

Daniel Carmical poured in 23 points as Wallins defeated visiting James A. Cawood 46-41 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Thursday

Cameron Lester led the Trojans with 23 points. Nathan Daniels scored 15.

Lane Grubbs scored 16 and Ethan Simpson added 12 as Wallins won 43-32 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Jamies McMillian led James A. Cawood with 17 points.

Wallins plays host to G.R. Hampton on Friday. JACES returns to action Tuesday at home against Green Hills.

———

Wallins (46) — Daniel Carmical 23, Gavin Napier 8, Josh Sergent 8, Tanner Griffin 3, Cadyn Brock 4

James A. Cawood (41) — Cameron Lester 23, Nathan Daniels 15, Josh Collett 3, Tristan Cooper 1

———

Wallins (43) — Lane Grubbs 16, Ethan Simpson 12, Tucker Hatmaker 8, Trenton Cole 5, Brennan Blevins 2.

James A. Cawood (32) — James McMillan 17, Landon Brock 9, David Farley 4, Logan Couch 2.

^^^

Bolin, Cox lead Cawood to win over Black Mountain

With Braxton Bolin scoring 12 points and Brayden Cox adding 11, Cawood defeated visiting Black Mountain 41-20 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Thursday.

Ryley Mefford led Black Mountain with six points.

Cawood won 41-15 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game as Jared Rhymer scored 11 points and Jacob Collins added 10 for the Comets.

Reggie Cottrell, Bradley Kelly and Drake Harris paced the Tigers with four points each.

Black Mountain travels to James A. Cawood on Friday. Cawood plays at Evarts on Tuesday.

———

Cawood (41) — Braxton Bolin 12, Brayden Cox 11, Adam Boggs 9, Hunter Simpson 3, Michael Long 2, Jeremiah Clem 2, Brady Posey 2.

Black Mountain (20) — Ryley Mefford 6, Zach Burgan 5, Bruce Burgan 4, Brayden Hayes 3, David Blas 2.

———

Cawood (41) — Jared Rhymer 11, Jacob Collins 10, Matt Daniel 2, Ethan Rhymer 6, Jace Noe 6, Daniel Noe 6.

Black Mountain (15) — Reggie Cottrell 4, Bradley Kelly 4, Jeremiah Madden 2, Drake Harris 4, Colan Neely 1.

^^^

Gist scores 11 as Redskins triumph over Green Hills

Jaedyn Gist scored 11 points to lead Cumberland in a 41-25 win over visiting Green Hills in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball Thursday.

Ethan Caldwell led Green Hills with 10 points.

Cumberland won 35-13 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game as Nazareth Sanchez led the Redskins with 13 points.

Keithan Shepherd scored 12 for the Falcons.

Sedrick Washington led Cumberland with six points as the Redskins won 6-4 in a fourth-grade game.

———

Cumberland (41) — Jaedyn Gist 11, Jonah Swanner 7, Braydon Burton 6, Johann Gist 6, Akime Sanderson 4, Braydon Blakley 4, Bradley Halcomb 2, Nathan Shepherd 1.

Green Hills (25) — Ethan Caldwell 10, Andrew Hensley 5, Shane Merrill 4, Hunter Crain 3, Garrison Huff 3.

———

Cumberland (35) — Nazareth Sanchez 13, Darius Akal 4, Tyler Lunsford 4, Aiden Craig 4, Alex Creech 2, Shawn Carroll 2, Steven Childers 2, Hunter Cornett 2, Liam Garland 2.

Green Hills (13) — Keithan Shepherd 12, Brayden Clay 1.

———

Cumberland (6) — Sedrick Washington 6.

Green Hills (4) — Braxton Crain 2, Riley McQueen 2.