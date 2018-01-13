Hall of Fame inductees

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Harlan County Public Schools recently held the induction ceremony for the 2017 class of the Frank Brittain Academic & Athletic Hall of Fame. Shown here, from left, are William A. (Bill) Lee, chairman of the hall of fame committee, inductees Jadyn Hughes, Natalie Middleton and Braydan Roark, and Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark. Inductee Cameron Carmical is not pictured. He was unable to attend the induction due to his participation on the Eastern Kentucky University basketball team.